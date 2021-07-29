The Red Cross says it has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. For more information and to make an appointment, visit redcross.org. Blood drives are also being held in the following local communities:

Brunswick
Aug. 5, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road
Aug. 6, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Drive
Aug. 14, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Midcoast-Parkview Health, 329 Maine St.

Freeport
Aug. 12, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Freeport, 5 Park St.

West Bath
Aug. 11, noon to 4:30 p.m., West Bath Fire Department, 192 State Road

Richmond
Aug. 3, 1-5 p.m., American Legion Post 132, 10 Carding Machine Road

Topsham
Aug. 2, noon to 5 p.m., ARC Mid Coast Chapter, 16 Community Way

 

