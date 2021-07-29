PORTLAND – Jeffrey Earle Boxer, 75, died on July 19, 2021 surrounded by his family at home where he lived since 1982 in Portland.

He was born in Portland to Herman Boxer and Leona Doughty Boxer on Dec. 14, 1945. As a child, he spent summers on Chebeague Island and Watchic Lake playing ball, riding bikes, and running with his siblings and friends. He graduated from Deering High School in 1964 where he excelled at track.

He was a member of The Forest City Chapter of DeMolay. He was a member of Clark Memorial United Methodist Church and the youth group. Jeff then attended University of Indiana at Evansville before joining the Air Force and being stationed at Tachikawa Air Force Base in Japan. He served his country as crew chief bravely flying missions into Vietnam until he was honorably discharged in 1971.

Jeff married Ann Marie (Ree) Skillin, the love of his life, on July 15, 1972 at St. Dominic’s Catholic Church in Portland. They built a life in the Greater Portland area enjoying their big, loving families and many of the opportunities Maine offers. Their brightest ray of sunshine, Kara Ree, was born on Nov. 8, 1973 in Portland.

They spent the following years enjoying hiking, white water canoeing, camping, sailing, skiing and spending time at Highland Lake in Bridgton. Jeff loved being outdoors with his family more than anything!

In later years he found great joy preparing the backyard pool for lots and lots of kids to enjoy. More recently, he could be found boating on Sebago Lake with his brother, Ned, and other family members. His competitive spirit allowed him to prevail at whatever game he played, including cornhole, cards, horseshoes, pool, ping pong, trivia, darts, and golf; you name it! His subtle sense of humor kept those around him thinking as he taunted them with riddles and mind games.

He worked at Northeast Cold Storage, Hannaford in Scarborough, and the United States Post Office in Portland where he retired in December 2007. Jeff was the best of the best. His kindness and generosity showed in his constant support for his family and friends. The Boxer clan fondly remembers the decades of Sunday gatherings at Herman and Leona’s house. He put his family above everything else and never hesitated to tell them he loved them..

In 2001, Jeff’s granddaughter, Ashleigh Mathisen, was born and became the light and focus of his days. She was his pride and joy as he watched her grow and followed her basketball, soccer, karate, softball and extracurricular careers. He traveled all over for countless basketball tournaments through the years! He became “Bampy” to all the kids in the family and neighborhood. Jeff, Ashleigh, Kara, and her husband Warren shared years of travel and adventures; they were a team.

He was predeceased by his wife of 30 years, Ann Marie Skillin Boxer (his “Reeheart”); his parents Herman and Leona Boxer.

He is survived by his daughter, Kara Boxer Mathisen, son-in-law, Warren Mathisen Jr.; granddaughter, Ashleigh May Mathisen; sister, Doris “Dodo” Boisvert and husband Dick, sister, Vivian “Binkie” Boxer and spouse Lynn, brother, Danny Boxer and spouse Vicki, sister, Joyce Boxer, brother, Ned Boxer and fiancé Felicia, sister, Donna Skillin and husband Fred; and more nieces and nephews than you can shake a stick at, who he adored, and who adored him.

The family would like to extend gratitude to Dr. Emery, the team at Maine Health Cardiology and Hospice of Southern Maine.

The special years will not return, When we were all together, But with the love within our hearts, You will walk with us forever.

Friends and relatives are invited to visiting hours at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodfords St., Portland on Saturday, July 31 at 11 a.m., followed by a celebration of life service at noon.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to

Maine Children’s Cancer Program,

22 Bramhall St.,

Portland ME 04103.

