WESTBROOK – Although born in Boston, Charles Ewing, of Westbrook, loved Maine, his home from the age of 2, and especially Timber Point, his family home.

He was the second son of Robert Malcolm and Suzanne (Bernard) Ewing. He grew up in a large family and maintained close relationships with his seven siblings.

Charles attended Cottage Farms School, Waynflete, and the Loomis Chaffee School. He received his degree in physics from Bates College in 1977 and spent two years as an introductory physics lab instructor at Colby College. In 1981 he earned a master’s degree in Scientific Instrumentation from the University of California at Santa Barbara.

In 1985, while working for NCR in Quito, Ecuador, Charles married Maria Fernanda Buendia. They moved to Maine and had two daughters, Abigail and Caroline. Following a divorce, Charles’ daughters were taken to Quito and raised by their mother and her family. Though separated from each other for long stretches of time, Charles and his daughters forged and maintained close, loving relationships.

In 1988 Charles was hired as an engineer by Artel, Inc., where he worked for 33 years. He enjoyed helping them grow from an eight-person company to one employing nearly 80 people. He had a knack for finding and fixing elusive bugs, and making instruments more reliable. He worked on the mechanical, optical, and electronic design of instruments but his passion was firmware.

Charles married Karen A. Norton in 2009. They shared a love of classical music, hiking, canoeing, and concern for the environment and their fellow humans. The union brightened Charles’ final years, and he enjoyed spending time with his new in-laws.

One of Charles’ passions was bicycling. From his mid-20s, bicycling was his preferred mode of transportation for local travel. While attending the University of California, he found cycling to be more convenient and pleasant than using a car. Upon returning to Maine, he first commuted by bike in warm weather, then became a (nearly) all-weather cyclist. When asked why he commuted by bike, he would respond with “the four E’s: economy, ecology, enjoyment, and exercise.”

Charles was diagnosed with prostate and appendiceal cancer in 2018. Surgery and chemotherapy kept it at bay for two years but the cancer returned with a vengeance in 2021, taking his life in six short months. He died on July 23, 2021.

Charles leaves his wife, Karen A. Norton; his two daughters, Abigail E. Ewing of Casabermeja, Spain and Caroline F. Ewing of Cuenca, Ecuador; his seven siblings and their spouses, Joseph Ewing (Kim Roberts), Martha Nix (Timothy), Abigail Zelz (Eric), Robert Ewing (partner Joan Wu), Nancy Ewing (Scott Haskell), Suzanne Nacar (Alex), and Sarah Ewing (Stephen Gorry); and his nieces and nephews Eli and Phoebe Ewing, Sarah, Rachel, and Rebekah Nix, Charlotte Zelz, David and Jonas Gerhard Ewing, Anna and Andrew Flury (Joan’s children), Jackson Haskell, and Benjamin and Sylvia Nacar.

Charles was by nature kind and patient. He wanted to thank the many people who brought joy to his life or offered assistance along the way.

A memorial service is planned for Oct. 2. We ask those who wish to attend to contact a member of the family for details.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to commemorate him may make donations to the Bicycle Coalition of Maine or to the Maine Coast Heritage Trust.

Guest Book