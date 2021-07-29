Grange to honor Wilson

Highland Lake Grange #87 in Westbrook will present Pat Wilson with its Community Service Award at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Grange, 9 Hardy Road.

The award recognizes Wilson’s dedication as a Windham teacher and for her work as a volunteer in Westbrook. The presentation will be followed by refreshments.

For more information or to speak, email [email protected] or call 310-1741.

The place to be

Runnin’ Down A Dream

The Tom Petty Tribute Band (music by Captain Ray) will entertain when live Music at the Vallee Square Outside Dining Park opens at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29. Discover Downtown Westbrook and the city sponsor the series that continues on Thursdays weekly to Sept. 2.

The Earthshine Quartet will play at 7 p.m. Friday, July 30, at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St. The farm opens at 6 p.m. and the suggested donation is $10.

Lauren Crosby will perform at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, in the summer concert series at Riverbank Park on Main Street. Take along a lawn chair or blanket. The Stephen W. Manchester Post 62 of the American Legion and Westbrook Lions will host a cookout, selling burgers, hot dogs, chips and beverages. The park concerts continue through Aug. 31.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported July 28, 1971, that Air Force Staff Sgt. Raymond Landry on a 30-day leave from California visited his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edgar Landry of New Gorham Road. Landry and his wife, Gertrude, and son, Gary, were to be transferred to North Dakota.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: