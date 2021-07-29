Haddock supper buffet – Saturday, July 31, 5 p.m., Living Waters Church, Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Suggested donation: $8; $4, child; $20, family. Takeout containers available. Face masks required for those who are not vaccinated.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 4, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. Takeout available.

Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, coleslaw, casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $10.

