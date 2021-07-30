Stella’s on the Square celebrates grand opening

Stella’s on the Square, previously Tom’s Homestead Restaurant at 6 North High St. and now the home of M.A.N.E. Catering and Events, celebrated its official grand opening last Wednesday with a generous and well-attended public party. In addition to the Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce members, an unexpectedly large crowd of people showed up to tour the buildings and kitchen, meet the staff, sample delicious appetizers and listen to live music provided by nationally renowned guitarist Bruce Marshall. Stella’s is available to cater a variety of events and will also be providing meals to-go again starting in September. To learn more, go to manecatering.com and follow Stella’s on Facebook and Instagram.

Bridgton’s St. Joseph Catholic Church Women’s Guild is holding their annual flea market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14. All are welcome to come by and search for treasures hiding among the wide range of items on offer.

Loon Echo Land Trust’s annual outdoor summer concert series is coming up, featuring local artists at the Bridgton Historical Society’s Narramissic farmhouse in South Bridgton and LELT’s Hacker’s Hill Preserve in Casco. Nationally known acoustic guitar and steel dobro musician Bruce Marshall will play at Narramissic from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4. Concert-goers should bring chairs, warm clothing and a picnic. A suggested donation of $10 per adult is requested, and tickets can be purchased at the event or reserved at loonecholandtrust.org/events, by emailing Maggie at [email protected] or by calling 647-4352. Darlin’ Corey will be playing at Hacker’s Hill from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 11. For more information, visit lelt.org or their Facebook page.

Mike Davis will give a talk on hotels in Bridgton at the Bridgton Historical Society Museum and Archives on Gibbs Avenue (next to the fire station) at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 1. The presentation is free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted.

The Historical Society is also hosting a series of free monthly informational walks at its Narramissic farmhouse and Peabody-Fitch Woods with Loon Echo Land Trust Steward Jon Evans. For more information about the walks, call 647-3699.

