Riding To The Top volunteer and director honored

Riding To The Top volunteer and Windham resident Pat Niboli has been selected by PATH International, an independent voice in equine-assisted services, as their Volunteer of the Year. The award is given to individuals who demonstrate ability, optimism, diversity and a true love of their equine companions. These reliable individuals commit their time and talents and have proven themselves essential to their therapeutic horsemanship centers. Niboli will be honored at a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 5. Congratulations to Niboli on receiving such a prestigious honor.

Sarah Bronson, the executive director of RTT, received some recognition of her own. Windham delegation members Sen. Bill Diamond, Reps. Mark Bryant and Patrick Corey recognized her with a state proclamation at the RTT Board of Directors meeting in July. The delegation thanked Bronson for all she has done and continues to do to help make the Windham RTT center a leader in providing equine-assisted activities and therapies to individuals with a wide range of physical, mental and behavioral challenges. Gary Plummer, former state representative and state senator and currently RTT board member, said the proclamation was special recognition and that it was well-deserved. All the best to Bronson for all the hard work she does for her organization.

Writing group at the library

Join moderator Jen Dupree of the Windham Public Library on the fourth Monday of every month from 5:30-6:30 p.m. as she moderates a writing group. Critiques will be offered on works in progress and the program will teach participants writing prompts to keep them motivated to finish their work. July and August meetings will be held via Zoom with in-person meetings commencing in September. For more information, call Jen at the library at 892-1908, ext. 6 or email [email protected]

Lunch, lighthouse tour for seniors

Windham seniors are invited to join the Windham Parks & Recreation department for a lunch and lighthouse tour on Aug. 11. Your first stop will be lunch at the Lobster Shack at scenic Two Lights State Park. From there, you will take the short drive to Fort Williams to explore the famous Portland Headlight. The bus departs Windham Town Hall at 10:30 a.m. and will return at 3:30 p.m. The cost for each senior is $16. For more information, contact the Parks & Recreation department at 892-1905.

