Earl Sumner Richardson Jr. 1946 – 2020 ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. – Earl Sumner Richardson Jr. passed away on Dec. 31, 2020 in Zephyrhills, Fla. He was born Oct. 4, 1946 in Damariscotta. He attended the Bath public schools. He worked as a surveyor, and then for many years at Bath Iron Works as a pipefitter. Throughout his life he enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family. He was a skilled drummer and played in bands throughout his life. Earl retired to Zephyrhills Florida to be closer to family. He was predeceased by his mother, Elizabeth Brown and stepfather Leland Brown, and his father, Earl Richardson Sr. He is survived by sister Gertrude Loveitt, sister Sandra Richardson and her husband Spencer Pletts; daughters Tammy Richardson and Darcey Richardson; several nieces and nephews; and two granddaughters.

Guest Book