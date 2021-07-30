DOVER, Del. – Georgette R. Smith, 84, formerly of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on July 28, 2021, surrounded by her daughter Evelyn Shepard, son-in-law, Norman Shepard and her granddaughters.

Georgette was born in Maine on June 19, 1937, to Evelyn LaFrance and George Samson. She married Erwin L. Smith on Feb. 4, 1958, and had six children, Armond, Larry, Norman, Mark, Evelyn, and Robert. She had 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

Georgette was predeceased by her beloved husband of 51 years, Erwin L. Smith; eldest son, Armond Smith, youngest son, Robert A. Smith; brother George, sister Paulette; and her parents.

She retired from Sebago Shoe Factory after 37 years and spent her retirement with her family and traveling. Georgette enjoyed rolling up her sleeves and helping with woodworking, painting, or anything that got her dirty. She was a devout Christian and member of Standish Congregational Church who enjoyed Sunday services. Georgette will be missed by all that knew her.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

