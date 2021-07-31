TORONTO — George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Saturday for their third straight win.

Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah (3-1) allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn’t pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto’s first series following the All-Star break.

Manoah retired 16 straight batters between the pair of hits. He walked one and struck out four.

Reliever Ryan Borucki got two outs in the eighth and Adam Cimber finished by striking out four straight batters.

Springer jumped on Mike Minor’s first pitch of the game and hit it into the second deck in left field for the 40th leadoff homer of his career.

Springer went the other way off Minor (8-9) in the third – a two-run drive to right-center. The home runs were his 10th and 11th of the season, and gave him 16 career multihomer gamers.

The Blue Jays have hit an MLB-leading 157 home runs.

Toronto made it 4-0 in the sixth when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. reached on an infield single and Marcus Semien followed with a triple past a diving Michael A. Taylor in center field.

Minor allowed four runs and five hits in seven innings, losing to Toronto for the second time in nine outings, both this season.

ANGELS 1, ATHLETICS 0: Shohei Ohtani ended a long run drought with an RBI double, Jaime Barria outdueled Cole Irvin and Los Angeles beat visiting Oakland.

Ohtani lined a double to right-center in the third that drove in Matt Thaiss and ended the Angels’ string of 29 straight scoreless innings against the Athletics. It was Ohtani’s 82nd RBI of the season, which is one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.

Barria (2-0) was outstanding in his second start of the season as he pitched 6 2/3 innings and retired 10 straight at one point. The right-hander gave up six hits and struck out three, with one walk and a hit batter.

Steve Cishek and Jose Quijada came on in relief, and Raisel Iglesias retired the side in the ninth for his 22nd save in 27 opportunities.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous