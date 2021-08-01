Authorities are investigating a structure fire Sunday morning at a residence in York Village that they believe was the work of an arsonist.

The York Police and Fire Departments, as well as investigators from the State Fire Marshal’s Office, have determined that the fire at 223 Long Sands Road was suspicious.

Someone called the fire department at 4:51 a.m. Sunday to report a structure fire, according to a news release posted on the police department’s Facebook page. Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, confining the fire and smoke damage to the rear of the home. No one was injured.

York police are encouraging anyone with information about the fire, such as observing a suspicious person or vehicle in the neighborhood, to contact police at 207-363-4444 or email them at [email protected] The number for the state’s arson hotline is 1-888-870-6162.

In addition, York police are asking for people who live in the area of 223 Long Sands Road to review their video cameras between 4 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday to see if there were any vehicles or people in the area during those times.

People with information about the fire may also call Seacoast Crime Stoppers at (603) 431-1199. Tips may be left on the Seacoast Crime Stoppers website at www.seacoastcrimestoppers.com. Rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a suspect.

