PORTLAND – Anatoly “Toly” Tabun of Newton Street in Portland entered into eternal rest on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at York Hospital, 12 days before his 77th birthday.

Anatoly was born Oct. 1, 1943 in Katowice, Poland on a Nazi concentration camp train destined for Germany. During World War II, Anatoly, his father Alexander, mother Fania and sister Lucille were interned at a forced labor camp in the vicinity of Wiesbaden, Germany. After the war, his parents, who lost their only daughter Lucille during the conflict, worked for the United States Army in Germany as displaced persons and were sponsored for emigration to the United States of America by Woodfords Congregational Church in 1949. The late Elmer F. and Ruth Clark as well as the late Reverend Doctor Frederick M. Thompson helped the Tabun family secure their first employment at The Opportunity Farm Orphanage in New Gloucester.

In 1955, Anatoly and his family proudly became naturalized citizens of the United States of America.

After moving to Portland at the age of 10, Anatoly attended local schools; Hazeltine Elementary, Lincoln Junior High and Deering High School, graduating from DHS in 1962. Toly’s passion for the outdoors and athletics were developed during this time as he became a boy scout, fisherman, hiker, trapper, gold pannier, mountain climber, sailor, canoeist, swimmer, scuba diver, skier, and rifleman.

Upon graduation he enrolled and attended Wentworth Institute of Technology in Boston, Mass. but felt unfulfilled by his studies. In 1963 Anatoly enlisted into the United States Army, where he studied electronics and became a RADAR specialist. He was deployed to South Korea as part of a RADAR Team on the DMZ from 1964 to 1966. By 1966, Anatoly had attained the rank of Electronics Specialist E-5. In 1967 after redeploying to the United States, he was offered enrollment and was accepted into Officers Candidate School at Fort Benning, Ga. Unfortunately due to health reasons, Anatoly was unable to complete this assignment and was Honorably Discharged by the Army in the Fall of 1967.

Anatoly had an exceptional mind for electronics and was very innovative and inventive. Upon becoming a civilian as a Vietnam Era Veteran, he was employed by the General Dynamics Corporation in Rochester, N.Y., where he worked on improving the capabilities of Ground Hugging RADAR used in the F111B; and Over the Horizon RADAR. In his off time, Toly and a small group of his best buddies formed “Brighton Sound”, to make a uniquely small music amplifier with BIG sound. Rock on Brother! Toly also miniaturized SONAR equipment to fit in a small fishing tackle box, and made his own electromagnetic induction tachometers for his cars.

From 1971 through 1997 Anatoly was employed with various companies including Radio Corporation of America (RCA), Philips Elmet, City of Auburn, New England Telephone, United States Postal Service and NYNEX, from which he retired.

In 1970, Anatoly married Virginia Craig formerly of Rochester, N.Y. and they moved to Auburn where they began raising a family. They had two sons, M. Craig and Peter Alexander. When their marriage dissolved, Anatoly refocused his energy on raising his sons. Anatoly revisited his passion for the outdoors and shared this with his sons. Some activities included boating and fishing on Casco Bay, hunting and camping at his property in Down East Maine. Sharing these activities with his sons provided them strong foundations for their futures.

Anatoly continued to enjoy outdoor activities well into his retirement; he tended his vegetable garden and fruit trees, experimented making fruit compotes, wines, beers, enjoyed hunting, and traveling with his beloved partner, Wanda.

Anatoly was predeceased by his parents Alexander and Fania Tabun; and his younger sister, Lucille.

Anatoly leaves behind his beloved partner, Wanda Herd of Wells; his two sons, M. Craig Tabun of Media, Pa., Peter Alexander Tabun of Portland; and his three grandchildren, Nicholas, Brianna and Kaitlyn. Anatoly is also survived by his brother, Victor Alexander Tabun of Woodbridge, Va.

Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life service on Thursday, August 5 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Arrangements are under the care of Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to view Toly’s tribute page and to sign his online guestbook.

May God Bless you all!

In lieu of flowers,

his family requests

contributions be made in memory of

Anatoly Tabun to:

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

132 Botanical Gardens Dr.

Boothbay, ME 04537

