WINDHAM – Dale Raymond, 73, of Windham, passed away on July 23, 2021, due to complications of Parkinson’s Disease. He was born April 6, 1948, in Bangor, the son of the late Gordon and Barbara (Lancaster) Raymond.

Dale grew up in Portland and spent summers at the family camp on Highland Lake in Falmouth. He attended school in Portland and graduated from Deering High school in 1966. Dale studied at University of Maine Orono for one year then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served for four years.

Since then, for most of his adult life he has lived on Cottage Road in Windham and has always enjoyed boating, fishing, and waterskiing with his family at Highland Lake along with riding motorcycles and building several antique bikes and hot rods. He drove truck for Emery Waterhouse for 30-plus years.

Dale is survived by his brother, Dana Raymond and Dana’s wife, Keiko Genka of Garner, N.C.; his daughters Samantha Raymond of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and April (Raymond) Tinker and her husband Levi and their daughter Claire of Gray; his former wife, Robyn (York) McCoach; as well as his nephews Timothy Raymond and Eli York, and nieces Krysten (Raymond) Wajler, Madeline York, and Brandy (York) Osterblom.

An hour of visitation will be held on Monday, August 9 from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby Blais and Segee, 434 River Rd. followed by a 7 p.m. memorial service at the chapel.

Memory cards will be available so please share your favorite memories of Dale.

To express condolences and to participate in Dale’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

﻿

Guest Book