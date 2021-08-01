WINDHAM – Helen Joyce Varney, 93, passed away on July 22, 2021. She was born on Sept. 12, 1927, the daughter of John and Blanche Goretzka.

A mass of Christian burial will be held 11 a.m., Friday, August 6 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 919 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, ME 04062. Burial at Arlington Cemetery, Windham will immediately follow. To express condolences and to participate in Helen’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

