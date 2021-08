BATH – Stanley Bruce Fossett died peacefully on May 15, 2021 in Scarborough.

Born July 15, 1948 to Barbara Alice Melville and Stanley Byron Fossett, he is survived by sister, Susan M. Chapman of Falmouth.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Falmouth on August 9 at 11 a.m.

As desired, contributions are welcomed to benefit

St. Mary’s Schola,

43 Foreside Rd.

Falmouth, ME 04105.

