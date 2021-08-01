GORHAM – Charles Henry Crockett, 85, of Gorham, passed away on July 27, 2021.

Chuck was born in Malden, Mass., and moved to Maine when he was 1. He attended Portland public schools and graduated in 1953. He worked as a chemist assistant for Burgess Fobes Paint Factory in high school and while he was active in the 133rd Engineer Battalion of the Maine National Guard. He served in the United States Air Force from 1955 to 1959 as an Aviation Medical Technician and left the service as a staff sergeant.

Upon returning to Maine, he worked as an operating room technician at Maine Medical Center to earn money to attend the University of Southern Maine. He met Suzanne while at MMC and they wed on Sept. 10, 1960. Chuck graduated from USM in 1963.

Chuck worked as an accountant for Hannaford for 37 years, retiring in 2000. He valued education and he taught Advanced Finance and Accounting at USM for more than 30 years. He was a member and instructor for US Power Squadrons, teaching ocean navigation, basic celestial navigation, weather, sail and engine maintenance.

Chuck loved his community and served as a notary public and performed weddings as a justice of the peace. He was a volunteer and later an EMT for Gorham Rescue for many years. Chuck was a certified tax practitioner and ran a small business from home for more than 50 years.

Chuck and Sue purchased their first home in 1962, a farm they named Misty Hill Morgans. Chuck worked to make improvements to the house as his family grew to include daughters Cyndi and Beth. Friends and family were always welcome to stop by and the holidays were a special time. Chuck enjoyed creating unique Christmas village scenes with Sue and welcomed friends and family to a Christmas Eve party that featured special guest readings of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”. Chuck was a storyteller at heart and shared tales of his many adventures. He enjoyed fishing and boating in the coastal waters of Maine and beyond. He traveled to 49 of 50 of these United States. He was a licensed private pilot and enjoyed flying around Maine. Chuck enjoyed meeting friends for coffee at Mr. Bagel in Gorham several mornings each week.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents James Steadman and Ida Eugenia Crockett; and his loving daughter, Cyndi.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Suzanne Elzada Barstow Crockett of Gorham; loving daughter, Beth Crockett, of Pearland, Texas; brothers and sisters-in-law David and Caroline Barstow of Houston, Texas, Charles and Carol Barstow of Dover, N.H., Walter and Brenda Barstow of Rochester, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews; former son-in-law, Paul Robart and Cyndi’s fiance’ Michael Carter.

Fair Winds and Following Seas Chuck. You will be forever in our hearts.

A private family burial will take place. To share a memory or condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Chuck’s name to

Gosnell Memorial Hospice House

180 U.S. Route 1, Suite 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

