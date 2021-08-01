GRAND BEACH – Michael Barney, 50, of Grand Beach passed away quietly at home Wednesday evening July 28, 2021, after a long battle with brain cancer.

He was the beloved son of William and Gail (Putnam) Barney, of Grand Beach, and Palm Harbor, Fla., brother of Cathryn (Peter) Toohey of Grand Beach, and father of two sons, Christopher Michael Barney of Grand Beach and William James Barney of Cheshire, Conn.

Michael was born on Nov. 13, 1970 in Meriden, Conn. and lived in the neighboring town of Cheshire and attended Cheshire High School. He was employed by Cheshire Veterinary Hospital and American Carpet in West Haven, Conn. before retiring to Grand Beach.

He was predeceased by his fraternal and maternal grandparents on both sides of the family; and one uncle, David W. Putnam.

He is survived by his parents; his sons; and his sister. He also leaves behind his uncle, Stephen Putnam, his aunt, Pat Putnam, his aunt, Yvette Putnam; a niece, Mae Emmaline Toohey, a nephew, Wyatt Toohey; and numerous cousins.

Most importantly, Michael made many friends throughout his life with his kind and loving heart and with his wonderful sense of humor and infectious smile. He will be sadly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 3, at St. Margaret Church, 6 Saco Ave., Old Orchard Beach. Burial will be private at a later date. To view Michael’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

The family would like to thank Christine Lu-Emerson, MD and Sam Gagnon, PAC, for their tireless efforts directed toward helping Michael enjoy quality of life throughout his struggle with the illness. We are most grateful to Hospice of Southern Maine, making it possible for us to keep Michael home these last several weeks. Michael referred to his care team as his angels.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made to

Hospice of Southern Maine

390 US Route 1

Scarborough, ME 04074

