LEWISTON – Carmen Poulin, 89, of Lewiston, passed away in her home on July 25, 2021 surrounded by her family. Carmen was born on August 8, 1931. She was the daughter of Antonio and Yvonne Reny. She was one of ten children. She later married the love of her life Marcel Poulin Sr, and they went on to have three children Diane, Jackie, and Marcel Jr. She was a home maker and lifetime member of Holy Family Church. Carmen was an avid hockey fan, she enjoyed watching old movies, going out to eat at one of her favorite restaurants Marois, Gippers, or Chikadee, spending time with her family and reminiscing about the past. Carmen was predeceased by her husband Marcel Poulin Sr.; her daughter Jackie Poulin Damiano; her siblings Lucien Reny, Armand Reny, Jacqueline Pomerleau, Marcel Reny, Roland Reny, Gerard Reny, Monique Titus, Jean d’arc Reny, and Dickey Reny. She is survived by her daughter Diane Labbe, her son Marcel Poulin Jr and his wife Erika Poulin; her grandchildren, Tammy LaPlante, Heather Waldron, Joshua Poulin and Nicole Quirion; great-grandchildren, Angelica, Anthony, Ashley, Isiah, Hannah, Isaac, Ethan, Dean and Brynn. The family would like to thank Dr. Jackie Nguyen, and the Eye Care Medical Group team for saving mom’s vision for the past 11 years. We would like to also thank Melissa Royer from Arcadia New England and Mariah Duval for their compassionate personal care assistance they gave my mother in her final years, and Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their assistance in comforting mom through her journey. Online condolences can be shared at http://www.thefortingrouplewiston.comA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday Aug. 8, 11 a.m. at Holy Family Church, committal will follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of The Fortin group Funeral Home, Cremation & Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.Those wishing to make memorial donations in her name may do so to:Androscoggin Home HealthCare & Hospice15 Strawberry Ave.Lewiston, ME 04240

