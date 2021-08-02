Tedford Housing is launching an initiative to increase how the community can get involved with the nonprofit organization. Friends of Tedford offers vocal, hands-on and quiet, hands-off roles. Advocates will meet with Tedford staff once a quarter to cultivate a sense of community, according to a news release. From hosting a book club or discussion group to sending letters to local or state legislators, Friends of Tedford was intended to support advocates in any capacity in which they are interested in advocating for Tedford Housing, the release stated.

The first meeting of Friends of Tedford is Thursday, Aug. 12 at 5 p.m. at Flight Deck Brewing. Visit tedfordhousing.org/advocate/ for more information.

