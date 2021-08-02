Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, cole slaw, variety of casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $10.
Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 11, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.
