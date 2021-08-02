Bean supper – Saturday, Aug. 7, 5-6 p.m., American Legion Auxiliary, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Two kinds of beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, cole slaw, variety of casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $10.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Aug. 11, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for takeout will also be available.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
American Journal community, gray maine, Lakes Region Weekly community, westbrook maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 5 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles