STATEWIDE

The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

TUESDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland

11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nasson Community Center, 457 Main St., Springvale

Noon to 4:30 p.m., Oxford Hills High School, 256 Main St., South Paris

1 to 5 p.m., American Legion Post 132, 10 Carding Machine Road, Richmond

WEDNESDAY

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Eastpoint Christian Church, 345 Clarks Pond Pkwy, South Portland

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring St., Portland

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., American Legion, 184 Congress St., Rumford

Noon to 5 p.m., Masonic Hall, Harrison Road, Route 117, Bridgton

1 to 6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook

THURSDAY

11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Bartholomew Church, 8 Two Lights, Cape Elizabeth

1 to 6 p.m., Cressey Road United Methodist Church, 81 Cressey Road, Gorham

1 to 6 p.m., Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133, Winthrop

FRIDAY

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., American Legion Post 20, 1 Columbus Dr., Brunswick

10 a.m. to 3 p.m., MaineGeneral Health, 35 Medical Center Parkway, Augusta

Noon to 5 p.m., Coastal Fitness, 75 US Route 1, Kittery

SATURDAY

9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Church of Latter Day Saints, 4 Hasson St., Farmingdale

9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Goodwins Mills Fire Rescue, 481 Goodwins Mills Road, Lyman

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Greenleaf Masonic Lodge No.117, 142 Maple St., Cornish

MONDAY

9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland

1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Hilton Garden Inn Auburn, 14 Great Falls Plaza, Auburn

Noon to 5 p.m., Deering Memorial VFW 6859 Portland, 687 Forest Ave., Portland 207-773-8745

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass. With RapidPass, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: