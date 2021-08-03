MID COAST HOSPITAL

Luna Evelyn Prock, born July 20 to Corey A. and Shannyn L. Prock of Nobleboro.

Theodore Lemonick Barron, born July 20 to Sam Lemonick and Brooke Deborah Barron of Harpswell.

Jonna Rachel Callahan, born July 22 to Kathryn Laura (Daly) and Zachary Callahan of Brunswick. Grandparents are Dawn and James Daly of Middlebury, VT, Alane and Ken Crow of Brunswick, Scott Ainsworth of N.H., and Rachel and Dick Beaupre of Harpswell.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: