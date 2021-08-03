MID COAST HOSPITAL
Luna Evelyn Prock, born July 20 to Corey A. and Shannyn L. Prock of Nobleboro.
Theodore Lemonick Barron, born July 20 to Sam Lemonick and Brooke Deborah Barron of Harpswell.
Jonna Rachel Callahan, born July 22 to Kathryn Laura (Daly) and Zachary Callahan of Brunswick. Grandparents are Dawn and James Daly of Middlebury, VT, Alane and Ken Crow of Brunswick, Scott Ainsworth of N.H., and Rachel and Dick Beaupre of Harpswell.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Forecaster Opinion
Through My Lens: Those who refuse vaccine are un-American
-
Business
Guests are back, but Maine hotels are still struggling because of labor shortage
-
Sponsored
GenX Lending Exceeding Expectations in Maine
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: A better way to ration fossil fuels
-
Times Record Opinion
Letters: Green bridge preservation proponents costing taxpayers millions; CMP customer service a maddening experience