Donald Edward Holt Sr. 1939 – 2021 ANSON – Donald Edward Holt Sr., 82, passed away peacefully on Friday July 2, 2021 at Central Maine Medical Center surrounded by family. He was born Jan. 23, 1939, the son of Anna Avis White and George Clarence Seymour Holt. Donald was head of the cutting room at Healthtex and a janitor at Brunswick High School for many years. He was a member of the American Legion and loved playing cribbage. He is survived by his son, Donald Edward Holt Jr. and his wife Judy Normand of Litchfield; his grandchildren Heather Weiss and her husband David Weiss of Lewiston, Donald Holt III of Richmond, Roberta Ackley and her husband Frank of Summer; his great-grandchildren Ethan Weiss, Anna Weiss, Andrew Weiss and Arlo Holt; and his two half siblings, Connie Lavallee and Peter Lavallee. Please join the family for a graveside service which will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison on July 31 at 11 a.m. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Giberson Funeral Home, 40 Maple St. Madison, http://www.gibersonfuneralhomes.org

