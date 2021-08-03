Brenda A (Beaman) Frye MANSFIELD, Mass. – Brenda A (Beaman) Frye, 66 from Mansfield, Mass., formerly Norton, Mass., passed away peacefully on July 16, 2021, surrounded by her family, after courageously battling pancreatic cancer. She was the daughter of Fred Beaman Maine/Florida and Ellen Beaman of Buzzards Bay, Mass. Brenda grew up in Norton, Mass., attended school there and ultimately expanded her education earning CNA and Medical Assistant certificates. These allowed her to fulfill her desire to work in the medical field here in Brunswick at Midcoast Hospital. Brenda is survived by two sisters, Linda Barboza (Mass.) and Nannette Tripp (Maine), brother, Allen Beaman (Maine), the late Tom Beaman; three sons David Suba (TX), Derrick Suba (MI) and Charlie Frye (NH); and her loving grandchildren, Paisley Suba, Henry Suba, Thomas Suba; and many nieces and nephews. Her significant other, Jimmy Lindbergh, and she recently reconnected during these past months. On Aug 3 there will be a celebration of Brenda’s life at her favorite place, Popham Beach, with an ocean burial on an outgoing tide on the Kennebec River. In lieu of flowers a donation to the wonderful Hope Hospice of Rhode Island is appreciated https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donate

