South Portland Class of 1948, noon, Aug. 14, at DiMillo’s On The Water, 25 Long Wharf, Portland, featuring a luncheon, ordering from menu. Register by Aug. 10 by calling Richard Ingalls at 838-3547.
Portland High School Class of 1960 luncheon, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Stockhouse Restaurant & Sports Pub, 506 Main St., Westbrook. Reservations are due by Aug. 26, by calling Patti Nevers at 747-4814 or emailing [email protected] or Pat Sangillo at 603-746-4931 or [email protected]
