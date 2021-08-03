Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon.  8/9  7 p.m.  Town Council

Tues.  8/10  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  8/11  5:30 p.m.  Community Services Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon.  8/9  4 p.m.  Communication Meeting

Mon.  8/9  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

Mon.  8/9  7 p.m.  Conservation Commission  Town Hall/Zoom

Tues.  8/10  6:30 p.m.  Shellfish Conservation Commission  Town Hall

Tues.  8/10  6:30 p.m.  Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  8/11  7 p.m.  Zoning Board  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues.  8/10  3:30 p.m.  Open Space Acquisition Committee  City Hall

Tues.  8/10  6:30 p.m.  City Council

Wed.  8/11  5 p.m.  Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed.  8/11  6 p.m.  Skate Park Advisory Committee  Community Center

Wed.  8/11  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board  City Hall/Zoom

Thur.  8/12  5 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur.  8/12  7 p.m.  Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

