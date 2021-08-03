Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Mon. 8/9 7 p.m. Town Council

Tues. 8/10 7 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 8/11 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Mon. 8/9 4 p.m. Communication Meeting

Mon. 8/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Mon. 8/9 7 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom

Tues. 8/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall

Tues. 8/10 6:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee Town Hall

Wed. 8/11 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Tues. 8/10 3:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee City Hall

Tues. 8/10 6:30 p.m. City Council

Wed. 8/11 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee

Wed. 8/11 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee Community Center

Wed. 8/11 6:30 p.m. Planning Board City Hall/Zoom

Thur. 8/12 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing

Thur. 8/12 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

