Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Mon. 8/9 7 p.m. Town Council
Tues. 8/10 7 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 8/11 5:30 p.m. Community Services Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Mon. 8/9 4 p.m. Communication Meeting
Mon. 8/9 6:30 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Mon. 8/9 7 p.m. Conservation Commission Town Hall/Zoom
Tues. 8/10 6:30 p.m. Shellfish Conservation Commission Town Hall
Tues. 8/10 6:30 p.m. Coastal Waters and Harbor Advisory Committee Town Hall
Wed. 8/11 7 p.m. Zoning Board Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Tues. 8/10 3:30 p.m. Open Space Acquisition Committee City Hall
Tues. 8/10 6:30 p.m. City Council
Wed. 8/11 5 p.m. Senior Steering Implementation Committee
Wed. 8/11 6 p.m. Skate Park Advisory Committee Community Center
Wed. 8/11 6:30 p.m. Planning Board City Hall/Zoom
Thur. 8/12 5 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners Public Hearing
Thur. 8/12 7 p.m. Human Rights Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
