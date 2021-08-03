Bath
See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.
Fri. 8/6 9 a.m. Economic Development Committee Marketing and Branding Subcommittee City Hall
Brunswick
For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.
Mon. 8/9 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Live/Zoom
Tues. 8/10 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 8/11 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom
Wed. 8/11 7 p.m. School Board Live/Zoom
Thur. 8/12 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Fieldwork
Harpswell
Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.
Mon. 8/9 12:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Public Hearing
Mon. 8/9 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee Mackerel Cove
Wed. 8/11 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee
Wed. 8/11 4 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee
Wed. 8/11 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee
Topsham
Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.
Fri. 8/6 1:30 p.m. Board of Assessment Review Workshop Russell Room
Tues. 8/10 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
