Bath

See cityofbath.com for information on Zoom meetings.

Fri. 8/6 9 a.m. Economic Development Committee Marketing and Branding Subcommittee City Hall

Brunswick

For information on remote access, televised/streamed meetings see brunswickme.org.

Mon. 8/9 6:30 p.m. Finance Committee Live/Zoom

Tues. 8/10 7 p.m. Planning Board Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 8/11 10 a.m. Staff Review Committee Town Hall/Zoom

Wed. 8/11 7 p.m. School Board Live/Zoom

Thur. 8/12 4:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Fieldwork

Harpswell

Check harpswell.maine.gov for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/showcase/1503508.

Mon. 8/9 12:30 p.m. Conservation Commission Public Hearing

Mon. 8/9 5 p.m. Town Lands Committee Mackerel Cove

Wed. 8/11 10 a.m. Bandstand Committee

Wed. 8/11 4 p.m. Energy and Technology Committee

Wed. 8/11 5 p.m. Harbor and Waterfront Committee

Topsham

Check topshammaine.com for information on remote access. Videos of previous meetings at vimeo.com/topshammaine.

Fri. 8/6 1:30 p.m. Board of Assessment Review Workshop Russell Room

Tues. 8/10 5:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: