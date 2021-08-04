NORTH BERWICK – David A Dubois, 79, of Morrells Mill Road, passed away at his home, August 2, 2021 after a period of failing health.

He was born Feb. 12, 1942 in Sanford, son of Benoit and Blanche (Lewis) Dubois and a graduate of North Berwick High School. After graduation, David proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, spending a year in Antarctica. He served as a storekeeper on the USS Wasp, the USS Lexington and the USS Howard Gilmore subs.

David then continued his service for 15 years at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, finishing 35 years of service before his retirement.

David was an avid hunter and loved a good game of Texas Hold “em. His favorite thing in life was running a video recorder for the ACT (American-Canadian Tour) Racing league where he was fondly known as “DD”

David is survived by his brother, Charles Dubois of North Berwick, two sisters, Norma Dubois of Rochester, N.H. and Patricia Lusker of Sanford; two nieces, Kandice Dubois of North Berwick and Shelley King of Rochester, N.H., as well as great-nieces and nephews.

﻿Calling hours will be held Thursday. August 5 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home, 26 Market Street, North Berwick, Maine. A burial with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, August 11 at 12 noon in the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery, Stanley Road, Springvale, Maine.

﻿Condolences may be expressed at http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com

﻿

Guest Book