Lucy P. (Michaud) Hodgdon 1931 – 2021 YARMOUTH – Lucy P. (Michaud) Hodgdon, 89, died Thursday July 29, 2021 in her home. She was born on Nov. 27, 1931 in Brunswick, a daughter of Thomas and Yvonne (Bouchard) Michaud. She was educated at St. John’s School and graduated from Morse High with the class of 1950. She married Clarence Hodgdon, her beloved husband of 54 years. Mr. Hodgdon died in 2013. She began as a teller at Maine National Bank and continued a long, proud career in banking as a manager, loan officer and retired as Assistant Vice President after 35 years. Lucy loved the ocean and spent a lot of time at the water’s edge at the Jetty in Venice, Fla. and Winslow Park here in Maine. She was an avid traveler planning trips all over the country during every season. She spent winters in Florida for the past 32 years. Lucy enjoyed reading, touring, activities surrounded by friends. She spread joy, a warm smile to everyone, and was loved by many. She was predeceased by her siblings, Laurianne (Michaud) Cote, George Michaud, Monique (Michaud) Bernier, Rose (Michaud) Livernois, and Thomas E. Michaud Jr. She is survived by a sister, Georgette (Michaud) Helie, a brother, David Michaud; many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; and so many dear friends. A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 in Riverside Cemetery, Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Save Our Swinging Bridge PO Box 353 Topsham, ME 04086 ( http://www.saveourbridge.org )

