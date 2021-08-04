MEDFORD, Ore. – Judy E. Larson passed away on July 29, 2021 in Medford, Ore. after a long struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease.Born in Kansas City, Kan., Judy enjoyed living in many places around the country. She lived in Hawaii, Connecticut, Maine and Alaska. She took great pride in her achievements as a pharmaceutical sales representative for the Pfizer company. She is remembered by many for her creative talents in quilting, stained glass, and nature photography. She especially loved birds, bears and all things blue. Her close up pictures of grizzly bears spoke to her tenacious spirit and high sense of adventure.Judy is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Baker (Joe) and Susan Larson Reynolds; her grandsons Morgan Showalter, Michael Monroe, Jacob Reynolds and Ben Reynolds.No public service will be held. The family invites you to celebrate Judy’s life by putting on something blue, enjoying time with those you love, spending time in nature, engaging in döstädning or donating to the Alzheimer’s Association.

