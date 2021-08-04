BANGOR – Jeanne H. Kendall, 90, died July 28, 2021 at a Bangor nursing home. She was born Feb. 12, 1931 in Old Town, the daughter of Raymond Joseph and Essie Douglas (White) Spruce. She grew up in Milford where her parents owned a small grocery store. Following graduation from Old Town High School, she attended Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Portland.As a newly graduated nurse, Jeanne traveled with friends to Denver, Colo., where she worked as a nurse for several years. Returning to Maine, she worked at Eastern Maine Medical Center, Mercy Hospital and South Portland Nursing Home.She married David Kendall in 1961 and they settled in South Portland to raise their family. Jeanne was a devoted mother supporting her children in all their activities. She was a Room Mother, president of the PTO and member of the Band Boosters.She enjoyed snowmobiling with Dave, knitting and sewing, and reading.Jeanne was predeceased by her beloved husband; her parents; and her brothers, Raymond, and David. She is survived by her children, Mary (Greg) of Bangor, Barbara (Scott) of Westborough, Mass., and Robert (Jodi) of San Diego, Calif.; along with four cherished grandchildren, Adam, Charlie, Bethany and Sarah.Friends may call at Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland, on Friday, August 6 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Church Saturday, August 7 at 10:00 a.m., followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers,the family suggests donations to:South Portland Public Library or:the Alzheimer’sAssociation

Guest Book