PERU – Mrs. Gladys M. Placey, 80, died Thursday July 29, 2021 at her residence on Worthley Pond in Peru. Born in Brunswickon January 8, 1941, she was a daughter of Chester and Lucille (Bibber) Doughty.

Gladys was a graduate of Brunswick High school class of 1959. She worked for Eastern Oil and Equipment as a secretary and bookkeeper. She was also part owner of G & G Wallpapering. She was a 25-year volunteer every Thursday at Maine Medical Center in Portland, was a member of the hockey and track boosters, and was the First Lady of the Rotary International District 7780 in 2002 – 2003. She and her husband Tim traveled extensively to Australia, England, Scotland, Spain, St Petersburg, Morocco and Antarctica. She enjoyed winters in Arizona and summers at Worthley Pond in Peru. She brought life and love to everyone that she met.

She was married on Orr’s Island on March 26, 1966 to Tim Placey who survives of Peru. Other survivors include a daughter, Carrie Placey and companion Joseph Hahn of Bath, a son, Glenn Placey and his wife Liza of Lovell; a sister, Ruth Doughty of Westbrook, and a surrogate son, Randy Carey and his wife Karolla of South Carolina; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers Waitestill and wife Mary, Albert and wife Jean, and Roland, sisters Teresa Roof and husband Edward, and Frances Johnson.

A Graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday August 19, 2021 at Orr’s Island Cemetery in Harpswell. A Celebration of Life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday August 20, 2021 at the Meader & Son Funeral Home 3 Franklin St Rumford, ME

In lieu of flowers,

please contribute to:

Maine Children’s Cancer

c/o Development Office

Maine Medical Center

22 Bramhall St.

Portland, ME 04102

in her memory

