BIDDEFORD – Marcel A. Bertrand, 73, of Main Street, passed away July 31, 2021 at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was born in Biddeford Oct. 5, 1947, the son of Lionel and Jeanine Guinard Bertrand.

Marcel graduated from Biddeford High School. He served in the US Army in Korea during the Vietnam War. After his service to his country, he worked for Greyhound Bus line, WIDE radio station as a disc jockey, Methot Buick, Herman Shoe in Scarborough. He moved to California where he was employed by Watkins Johnson, Raytheon before returning to Maine.

Marcel enjoyed watching old time wrestling and Charlie Chan movies.

For many years, he was an eucharistic minister for Good Shepherd Parish.

Survivors include a brother Leonard Bertrand and his wife Jo-Ann of Biddeford and a sister Charlene Bertrand of Arundel.

A mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday August 10, 2021 at 11:00 at St. Margaret’s Church, Old Orchard Beach. Burial will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery. Military services will be conducted following the committal.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his services.

