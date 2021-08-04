OLD ORCHARD BEACH – Anne L. Daigle, 81, of Old Orchard Beach, passed on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford, surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Biddeford on April 3, 1940, daughter of the late Lewis and Helene (Hoctor) Fowler.

Anne possessed an incredible enthusiasm for education. She attended Old Orchard Beach schools and graduated in 1958. From there, she attended the University of Maine at Farmington and USM in Portland, obtaining a Master’s Degree in Education. She went on to teach at Freeport H.S. in Freeport, ME; Salem H.S. in Salem, NH; St. Louis H.S. in Biddeford; and Biddeford Regional Vocational School, in a career spanning 35 years. While working at Biddeford Regional school, she founded the Mother Goose Nursery School and there, with her passion of schooling, she helped to shape the next generation of teachers, started countless 5-year-olds off on an amazing journey with education, and became a beloved member of the community.

On June 20, 1964, she married fellow educator Albert Daigle at St. Margaret Church in Old Orchard. From their beautiful union came son David and daughter Cathy. Since her retirement in 1998, she and Albert wintered in Florida.

Anne was an avid theatre goer, and for over 30 years she enjoyed summer shows at the Maine State Music Theatre. Her favorite hobbies were cross stitching, golfing, and kayaking. Anne loved animals and kayaking allowed her to spot one of her favorites: 12 ft. alligators.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Albert Daigle of Old Orchard Beach; son David M. Daigle of Augusta, daughter Cathy A. (Daigle) Giliberto and her husband Sal of Melrose, Mass.; two brothers, Robert Fowler of Beverly Hills, Fla., Jack Fowler and his wife Vassie of Saco, sister Ellen Cifelli and her husband Danny of Auburn; and two grandsons, Chase and Jonah Daigle of Augusta.

In accordance with Anne’s wishes, there will be no services. Her name will be read at all of the Good Shepard Parish masses during the weekend of August 7. Family will be attending the mass at 9 a.m. on Sunday, August 8, at St. Margaret’s Church in Old Orchard Beach, Maine. Cards can be sent to her husband, Al Daigle, at P.O. Box 1711, Biddeford, ME 04005. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit http://www.HopeMemorial.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made

in Anne’s name to:

Good Shepard Parish

271 Main St.

Saco, ME 04072

Guest Book