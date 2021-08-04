GORHAM – Frank J. Smart, Jr., 80, passed away in Gorham, on Thursday, July 29, 2021, with his family by his side. Born and raised in Millinocket, Frank was the fourth of five children born to Frank Smart Sr. and Alice (Madore) Smart.

Frank was married to Betty (Pray) Smart on June 10, 1961. He initially worked at Great Northern Paper Co. and soon after the couple moved to the greater Portland area. Over the years they lived in Brunswick, Portland, Yarmouth, Scarborough, and most recently Gorham. Frank had an entrepreneurial drive; he started, owned, and operated two successful businesses – Smart Music Company, a vending business in operation for twenty years and after the sale of this business, Smart Coffee Service, which he sold after many successful years. Both of his businesses were built and maintained through hard work, good business sense, and the many connections and treasured friendships he developed.

A fun-loving and gregarious ‘people person’ by nature, Frank made friends easily and loved to laugh. He made a positive impact on many kids through the Portland Little League program, and was recognized as Maine Little League ‘Manager of the Year’ in 1975, receiving the Sills & Millett Award. Frank had a competitive spirit and as an avid golfer, spent many golf seasons competing with his ‘golf buddies’ as a member of the Construction Golf League at the Riverside Golf Course in Portland. He also enjoyed playing cards, casino games, and traveling to many Caribbean Islands. Frank was a Life Member of Portland Elks Lodge #188. In retirement, he and Betty became ‘Snowbirds’, wintering at their Florida home while making happy memories and building lasting friendships. He shared a special relationship with his grandson, Dustin, age 12, who was the apple of his eye.

Frank will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.

He was predeceased by his brother Michael Smart, his sister Sally and husband Robert Dishon, his sister Barbara and husband Dean Tibbitts and brother-in-law Albion Kelley.

Frank is survived by his beloved wife Betty of 60 years; their son Richard and wife Susan of Dover, N.H., daughter Sandra and husband Darold Simoneau of Westbrook; and three grandchildren, Zachary Smart, Samantha Smart, and Dustin Simoneau. He is also survived by sister Ethel Kelley, sister-in-law Constance Smart; and his nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, on the Smith Rd in Yarmouth.

Frank’s family would like to thank the staff of the Gorham House for their care and compassion.

Gifts in memory of Frank may be sent to the:

Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route One #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

https://act.alz.org/

