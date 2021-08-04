WATERBORO – Luke D. Stephenson, 12, was taken from the world too soon on July 31, 2021. In so few years of life, he has left a lasting legacy. He will be remembered by many as the cute little blond boy with freckles who would go up to anyone, ask you your name, tell you his, and ask how you were doing, often giving a compliment. He’d proceed to talk about his dog, Moose, or how much he loved riding his dirt bike, his four-wheeler, and his snowmobile. He’d tell you about his favorite video games and his love for music, especially AC/DC. When he left, you’d have a smile on your face, and Luke would have a new friend.If there was music playing, he’d join in, often going right up to the musicians and sing along with the band or strum his air guitar and dance. He lived beautifully and carefree, bringing so much joy to the lives of those around him, whether they knew him or not.Family was everything to Luke. His favorite days were when his cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, and friends were all together. Luke’s purpose in life was to spread love and joy to everyone around him. He fulfilled his purpose, and for that, our world is truly blessed.Luke is survived by his parents, David and Jami; his sister, Paige; his aunt Jodi Binsberger Terrell and Keith Minchella of Somers, Conn., his uncle, Shawn Stephenson and his wife, Marianne of Waterboro; cousins Samantha and Grace Terrell, and Isabelle, Brianna, and Samuel Stephenson; grandparents Dale and Paulette Binsberger of Sanford, grandmother, Gloria (Simon) Stephenson of Porter, grandfather, David Stephenson Sr. and Carol Lamirande of Waterboro; great-grandmother Gladys Binsberger of Port Richey, Fla.; and his dog, Moose.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Curtis Lake Church, 38 Westview Dr., Sanford, Maine from 4:00-6:00 p.m. A private service will be held on Friday for family.The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.

Please consider a donation to the “David’s Fund” at:

Atlantic Federal

Credit Union

1516 Main St.

Sanford, ME 04073

This fund is to help families with services.

In lieu of flowers,

we ask you to perform

an act of kindness

in honor of Luke

