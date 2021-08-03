SCARBOROUGH – Miles York Ranger died at the age of 59 on Thursday July 29, 2021, at the Augusta campus of MaineGeneral Medical Center shortly after a tragic car accident. Miles was born in Farmington to Sally and Gearry Ranger on April 23, 1962. Growing up in Millinocket, he attended Stearns high school and went on to graduate from the University of Maine at Orono in 1984. In the 1970s Miles helped his father build a cabin on Millinocket lake that remains a magical family gathering place to this day.Miles was a passionate, high-spirited man. His Christian faith and his love for his family were his cornerstones. He loved walking on the beach at Pine Point in Scarborough with his wife Natasha and son Stephen. Watching Stephen thrive in competitive swimming brought him so much joy. Miles dreamed big and was always working on new projects: burning brush to clear a path, fixing up cottages for his hotel, building a dream home for his family. He loved the solitude of the woods in Baxter State Park, but he also enjoyed a night dancing at the Brunswick with Natasha. Miles was a man full of surprises- most people would not suspect a 59-year-old Maine hotel proprietor of making goofy videos for Tiktok, but this was something Miles enjoyed! His deep belly laugh will be forever remembered by all who were lucky enough to hear it. Miles foresaw the rapid rise of the internet, establishing his own web services firm in 1995. In recent years, as the owner and operator of the Pine View Lodge and Marvin Gardens Hotel in Old Orchard Beach, Miles valued the freedom of working for himself and was always excited for what the future had in store. Civic involvement was a lifelong passion of Miles’. He was an active member of the Republican Party, serving as the Lincoln Chair in 1984 and 1985 and the Fairfield Chair in 2008. He was a candidate for State Representative District 84 in 2004. A lover of history and a proud descendant of the Mayflower pilgrims, Miles was also a member of the Society of Mayflower Descendants (2007-2008) and the Taconic Genealogical Society (2005-2008).He is survived by his loving wife Natasha, her mother Nina, and he was the proud father of Stephen. He is also survived by his loving adult children Aimee Rose, April, and Sam as well as their mother Tammy. Miles was the grandfather to 7-month-old Eliza Ranger Eyre, who will be hearing stories of her grandfather for years to come. He is also survived by three siblings, Amy Harriman, Heidi Lane and Joel Ranger; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Miles was predeceased by his parents Gearry and Sally Ranger, and by his sister, Heather Griffin. A funeral service is scheduled for Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Rock Church, 66 Gorham Road in Scarborough. Burial will be private.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, Scarborough. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. ﻿

