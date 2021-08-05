ORLANDO, Fla. – Louis Clayton McCarn, 96, passed away on August 2, 2021 at the Encore of Avalon Park. Louis was born in Biddeford to Lewis C. McCarn and Gladys Blake on Dec. 16, 1925. He was married to Helen Myra (Lusty) McCarn on Oct. 17, 1947 at First Parish Congregational Church, Saco,.

Louis graduated from Thornton Academy in 1944, lettering in Football and Basketball. He worked for Saco-Lowell Shops of Biddeford then enlisted in the Armed Forces on Nov. 26, 1945 and was part of the Merchant Marines. After serving, he was honorably discharged from the Merchant Marines and the Army. He then went back to civilian life. Later he entered Florida Barber and Beauty College of Science – Jacksonville, Fla., graduating with a diploma in Practitioner of Barber Science and Practical Barbering in 1952. He worked in Biddeford, South Portland, and DeLand, Fla. for a number of years as a head barber in said establishments.

Louis was preceded in death by both his parents; brothers and loving wife. Louis is survived by his several nieces and nephews.

On behalf of Louis, his family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to The Fountains of Melbourne, Melbourne, Fla. and Encore of Avalon Park, Orlando, Fla. for their great care and compassion throughout his years of residing at their facilities.

Louis was a fun-loving person. He enjoyed being with people and engaging in a friendly chat with others. He will be missed and long remembered by us who will in turn follow him to our heavenly home which is waiting – “What a day that will be when my Jesus I will see, when I look upon His face, the one who saved me by His Grace.”

A graveside service will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 1 p.m. Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St, Saco, ME 04072 will be taking care of the arrangements.

