Lois Jean Hubbard Donohue 1934 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Lois Jean Hubbard Donohue passed away Tuesday, July 27,2021, three days after her 87th birthday celebration lobster feast. Lois was born to Ernest and Glenn Smith Hubbard on June 29, 1934. Our mom grew up in Woodsville, N.H. with her younger brother Bob. Lois was a gleeful young girl in high school. She graduated from Bay Path Junior College with a secretarial degree. She was masterful in stenography and organizational skills which eventually brought her to working with Holyoke Community College President, David Bartley, as his administrative assistant, meaning without her, HCC would not have run as smoothly as it did during her employ. Lois married our dad, Ed Donohue, and they made their home in Holyoke, Mass.. Lois raised five children. What an amazing feat! She recalled that raising four under 5 years old was a blur! Lois also loved, cared for, and nursed Ed though his cancer and passing. When Lois retired from Holyoke Community College she started to transition her four season New England life to her beautiful, warm, sunny Florida life. Here she became very active in genealogy and after countless hours researching her family history, discovered she was a Daughter of the American Revolution, proudly calling Stephen Messier, her patriot. Lois very much enjoyed her time with the Cora Stickney Chapter of the DAR in Fort Pierce. She gained many friendships during this time proudly serving as Regent, Chaplain, Registrar, and other various roles. Traveling to Washington, D.C. for the National Conference and calling Nancy Murphy, Donna, Joanne, and Linda friends were highlights for her. Lois made her home at Golden Ponds in Fort Pierce. She flourished in this community and had fun playing BINGO and cards with cherished friends Carol, Pudge, Linda and Lee, and the one and only, Shirley. Even though we children loved visiting our mom in sunny Florida, she decided to move back north to be closer to her children in her declining health. Having loved vacationing on Little Sebago Lake, Maine all her life, she decided to move to Maine. At first in Woolwich, she lived with her daughter Linda and son-in-law Scott, but truly wanted to continue her independent lifestyle. So that is what she did. She made her last home at Coastal Landing Retirement Community in Brunswick, Maine. And a true home she made! With her valued pieces from Florida brought up, she added new ones to make her home all her’s. How did she do it? As she would say, “Amazon.com!” Lois dived into life at Coastal Landing head first; her style. She did it all in just a few short months. BINGO, puzzling with new friends, happy hours, mystery rides, and just sitting on the beautiful front porch, sipping cappuccino, and enjoying great company was just her style. Her illnesses, which were many, were not going to stop her from enjoying her life. A special thanks to Dan and Ruth and all the wonderful staff for welcoming our mom to The Landing. Lois is remembered dearly by her five children Maureen Milos, Karen Neumann, Neal Donohue and wife MaryBeth, Linda Ciampa and husband Scott, and Brian Donohue and wife Denise; grandchildren Ed and Joe Milos, Kyle Neumann, Michaela and Katie Donohue, Mae and Tony Ciampa, Ashley, Jack, and Patrick Donohue; and one great-grandson, Jaxson Milos. Thank you to all people who were part of Lois’ life, including John Milos, Chris Neumann, Bob, Lee, and Debbie, Ronnie, Pam, Stan, Janet, many nieces and nephews, and so many others. The family would like to sincerely thank her amazing CHANS nurse, Ashley, whom she trusted and called a friend. Her visits comforted her, especially on her last day. Many thanks to all the doctors, nurses, CNAs, palliative care members, kitchen staff, Brunswick EMTs, etc, at Midcoast Hospital for the loving care they gave our mom. Our mom will be buried next to our dad at the Massachusetts Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery in Agawam, Mass. All are welcome to attend her committal service on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at 3 p.m. Arrangements are in the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd. Brunswick. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalterntives.net

