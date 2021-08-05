Bath city councilors unanimously selected Assistant City Manager Marc Meyers to become interim city manager Wednesday upon current City Manager Peter Owen’s retirement later this month.

Owen said he recommended Meyers to take his place while the city works to find a new city manager. He announced his retirement on June 11. His last day is Friday, August 20.

“I have always felt that Bath is most successful when city council, city staff, and Bath residents learn from each other and work together,” Owen wrote in a statement issued June 11. “We have seen many successful projects, policies, and ideas come from city committees, and I have been able to allocate city resources accordingly.”

Owen joined the city administration in 1999 as the director of public works and was appointed City Manager by Bath City Council in 2017, taking over for former City Manager Bill Giroux. That appointment became permanent in 2018, after residents voted to change the city charter in order to allow the city manager to live outside the city limits.

Applications for the city manager position are due to the city by Friday, Aug 6. So far, the city has received nearly 30 resumes for the job, according to City Clerk Darci Wheeler.

