Maine reported another 152 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday as much of the state continues to see substantial levels of transmission of the virus.

The total number of cases reported since the start of the pandemic stands at 70,996 and there have been 900 deaths. No additional deaths were reported Thursday.

The latest numbers bring the seven-day daily average of new cases in the state to 107.6, which is up from 69 one week ago and 20 cases per day one month ago.

The new case numbers reflect rising rates of infection in Aroostook and Franklin counties, whose new case numbers Thursday place them into the “substantial” transmission category where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask wearing indoors for all people. Cumberland, Lincoln, Penobscot, Piscataquis and York counties already were in the substantial transmission category.

Waldo County remains in the “high” transmission category, where mask wearing also is recommended. All other counties are in the “moderate” category.

Community transmission is believed to be behind the high transmission rates in Waldo County, according to the Maine CDC. The U.S. CDC defines high transmission as cumulative cases of 100 or more per 100,000 people in the last seven days. Waldo County’s current seven-day case rate is 199 cases per 100,000 people.

“We continue to explore ways to help Maine people and visitors understand the current risks associated with COVID-19 transmission,” Maine CDC spokesman Robert Long said in an email Wednesday. “Vaccination remains the best way to reduce those risks, specifically death and hospitalization with COVID-19.”

New data on hospitalizations was not immediately available Thursday morning. On Wednesday there were 43 people in Maine hospitalized with the virus, including 19 in critical care and seven on a ventilator.

Across Maine and elsewhere in the country rising case counts due to the spread of the delta variant are prompting employers, healthcare providers and universities to announce COVID-19 vaccine requirements. On Wednesday the University of Maine System said it would require vaccines for on-campus students this fall, accelerating a previously stated timeline that called for a vaccine requirement for both students and staff after full approval of a vaccine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Maine’s largest healthcare network, MaineHealth, said earlier in the week it would require immunization against COVID-19 for all employees by Oct. 1. Some Portland area restaurants are also asking that patrons be vaccinated in order to dine indoors.

This story will be updated.

