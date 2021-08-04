Maine reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, continuing a trend of increasing case counts. There were no additional deaths.

The seven-day daily average of new cases jumped to 103 on Wednesday, compared to 66.9 a week ago and 20 a month ago.

Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 70,844 cases of COVID-19, and 900 deaths.

The new case numbers reflect rising rates of infection in Cumberland, Kennebec and Piscataquis counties, placing those counties into the “substantial” transmission category where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends mask wearing indoors for all people. Remaining in the “substantial” category are Lincoln, York, Penobscot and Somerset counties.

Waldo County remains in the “high” transmission category, where mask wearing also is recommended. Washington County has moved into the “low” transmission category, joining Sagadahoc. All other counties are in the “moderate” category.

With a surge in cases and the more contagious delta variant spreading throughout the United States, more employers are mandating COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment.

In Maine, MaineHealth, the state’s largest health care network that includes Maine Medical Center in Portland, announced on Tuesday that COVID-19 immunization would be required for all employees by Oct. 1. Northern Light Health, which operates Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland, announced a similar plan on Monday. Millinocket Regional Hospital last week became the first hospital in Maine to launch a vaccine mandate for its employees.

“We feel very confident in the safety and efficacy of the vaccines,” said Dr. Dora Anne Mills, chief health improvement officer at MaineHealth, in an interview on Tuesday. “We need to act now to make sure patients and employees are protected.”

Mills said a mandate is effective, as shown by a 2020 requirement for MaineHealth employees to get a flu shot, which was followed by a state flu shot mandate this year for all health care workers.

“We lost very few employees when we implemented the flu shot mandate. What happens is people get vaccinated,” Mills said.

Major employers outside of health care also are starting to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employment, including Walmart, Disney, Facebook, Google and Tyson Foods. In Maine, the University of Maine System is requiring vaccinations for students and staff once full FDA approval is granted. Several of the state’s private colleges and universities also have established vaccination requirements for students and staff.

Also, some restaurants in Maine are starting to require vaccination for indoor dining, including Little Giant on Danforth Street in Portland, the Portland Hunt & Alpine Club on Market Street and Crown Jewel on Great Diamond Island.

