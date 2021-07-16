The University of Maine System will require COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students and employees who arrive back on campuses this fall and plan to attend classes in person.

Unvaccinated members of the university community participating in arrival will also be required to quarantine while awaiting their test results and wear face coverings inside university buildings.

Those who verify their status as fully vaccinated by Aug. 20, meanwhile, will be exempt from the arrival testing and quarantine requirements, the system announced Friday.

The system also said it expects to require vaccinations once any of the vaccines receive regular FDA approval. The policy would also recognize and respect that some individuals are not able to be vaccinated, the system said.

The announcement about university plans for the fall comes a little over one month before students are expected to arrive for the start of the 2021-22 school year. University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy, campus presidents and the dean of the University of Maine School of Law are expected to brief the media on the plans during a virtual press conference Friday afternoon.

More than 5,000 university community members have already registered their vaccine status using an online system.

“The presence of the very contagious delta COVID variant, and reports that the majority of patients requiring treatment for severe COVID-19 symptoms are not fully vaccinated, are requiring the University of Maine System to remain vigilant about asymptomatic cases and the spread of disease at its universities,” the system said in a news release.

Unvaccinated members of the in-person population will also be required to participate in regular rounds of asymptomatic screening during the semester.

Starting July 26 the system will align with changes in state of Maine practices and will no longer require students and employees who have verified their vaccination to wear masks inside university buildings, though those who are unvaccinated will be asked to continue to wear face coverings indoors.

While several colleges and universities around the country have said they will require vaccinations for students this fall, the UMaine System has held off, citing the fact that vaccines are still in emergency use authorization.

In the meantime, the universities continue to encourage all students and employees who are able to get vaccinated. On-campus vaccination clinics are being planned for the start of the fall semester, including a weekly series of clinics at the University of Maine in August and September.

The system is also launching a $1,000 Shot Clock Scholarship and will be awarding $1,000 scholarships on a weekly basis to students who verify their status as fully vaccinated online.

This story will be updated.

