RICHMOND — The selectboard chairman charged this week with drunken driving said Friday the incident will not impact his elected position, but he said the incident is “embarrassing” and “I’ll own it.”

Robert “Bucky” Bodge was arrested Wednesday night on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and for failing to stop for law enforcement. The Richmond Police said Bodge was driving erratically when they made the traffic stop.

Bodge said in an interview Friday he can “still make responsible decisions.”

“It’s just that one thing there and I’m not guilty until I go through the process; it’s just embarrassing more than anything,” he said.

Other members of Richmond’s five-member selectboard, which includes Bodge’s brother, Randy, could not be reached for comment Friday.

In addition, the Town Office was closed Friday and Town Manager Laurisa Loon could not be reached for comment on any municipal policies that would apply to Bodge’s situation.

“I am caught in a situation and it is what it is unfortunately,” he said. “It’s embarrassing and I realize how things go and I’ll own it.

“Like I said, we make decisions, right and wrong,” he continued, “and they don’t always end up right.”

