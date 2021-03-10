Students across the University of Maine System could be attending more classes in person, living on campus in greater numbers and getting back to more of the group activities that have been restricted this year because of the coronavirus, according to new plans announced Wednesday.

The system said it plans on welcoming students back for a “traditional, in-person college experience” at the start of the fall semester. The announcement comes five days after Gov. Janet Mills unveiled updated public health guidlines and as Maine’s vaccinated population grows.

“We are actively working towards normalcy with a full expectation that our late August opening will be very much like those of years past as opposed to the experience we had this past year,” said Chancellor Dannel Malloy. “It’s an exciting moment for us. There is an acknowledgement always that we are controlled by civil authority, but with the pronouncements the the governor has made … we are heading towards something approaching normalcy.”

Some details of what exactly next fall could look like have yet to be worked out, but guidance released by the system Wednesday says staff and students should plan for more in-person instruction, courses and activities; more people in attendance at these activities; more students in residence halls; and more facilities open with fewer restrictions.

Malloy said the “vast majority” of classes previously offered in-person will be offered in-person again, but the university may preserve distance or remote opportunities for students who desire them.

“There will be modalities of delivery,” he said. “But if you look at our past two semesters, the vast majority of learning was taking place on a distance basis. We’re now predicting and designing course offerings around a return to normal activity.”

The system previously had announced intentions to hold virtual graduations, scheduled for May 8, this year. According to the new guidance and plans from the governor, increased group size limits of 50 percent occupancy indoors and 75 percent outdoors, along with the required physical distancing, will be in place at that time.

Malloy said the system hasn’t yet made changes to graduation plans, but they are under consideration.

“If circumstances change significantly such that we could host fuller graduations, even perhaps breaking them up, that remains a possibility,” he said. “A lot of that will depend on what civil authority allows us to do.”

Throughout the spring, the system will continue to follow physical distancing and safety requirements and will continue with its asymptomatic and wastewater testing schedules. To date, case counts and positivity rates across campuses have been low. The most recent 14-day positivity rate is 0.17 percent, representing 27 positive results among approximately 16,257 tests. That’s well below the statewide rate. As of Tuesday there were 19 known active cases across the system’s seven campuses and more than 30,000 faculty, staff and students.

Malloy said increases in vaccinations also factored into the system’s plans as it is likely most faculty and staff will have access to the vaccine by the fall. About 25 percent are currently eligible and 75 percent are expected to be eligible by May.

Even with the changes announced Wednesday, some health and safety protocols could remain in place, such as limiting group sizes, requiring face coverings and physical distancing.

This story will be updated.

