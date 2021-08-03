Maine reported 255 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, a summary of new infections that were detected over the last three days. There were no additional deaths.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention does not report case numbers over the weekend, so Tuesday’s totals reflect cases reported on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

The new case numbers reflect rising rates of infection in York, Penobscot and Lincoln counties, enough to put those counties into the “substantial” transmission category where the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend mask wearing indoors for all people. Waldo County remains, in the “high” transmission category, where mask wearing is also recommended.

Although the Maine CDC has adopted the federal mask-wearing recommendation, the agency’s director, Dr. Nirav Shah, has indicated the state may reconsider its support for the federal mask-wearing guidelines because the transmission level designations change so quickly, confusing the public.

Shah said on Maine Public’s Maine Calling show Monday that the system “whipsaws people.”

The seven-day average of daily new cases climbed to 93.9 on Tuesday, compared to 64.7 a week ago and 20.7 a month ago. Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 70,718 cases of COVID-19, and 900 deaths.

As the pandemic intensifies this summer, largely driven by the delta variant, more employers are requiring COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. In Maine, Northern Light Health announced on Monday that it would require employees, with few exceptions, to get the COVID-19 shot once it is given full Food and Drug Administration approval. The vaccines are being given under an emergency use authorization, but full FDA approval has been pending since May and could be granted as soon as late summer or early fall.

“We carefully considered research, data and trends – and safety must continue to be our absolute priority,” Tim Dentry, president and CEO of Northern Light Health, said in a news release Monday. “Getting vaccinated is the single most important and responsible step each of us can take.”

Northern Light Health includes Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor and Mercy Hospital in Portland. Millinocket Regional Hospital was the first to mandate the vaccine for its employees – after full FDA approval – last week.

MaineHealth, the parent organization of Maine Medical Center in Portland and several other hospitals, has not made a decision yet on requiring vaccination for its employees.

Also, some restaurants in Maine are starting to require vaccination for indoor dining, including Little Giant on Danforth Street in Portland, the Portland Hunt & Alpine Club on Market Street and Crown Jewel on Great Diamond Island.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: