Maine reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as case counts remain low. There were no additional deaths.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 23, compared to 36.3 a week ago and 127 a month ago. At the pandemic’s peak in mid-January, Maine was often topping 600 new cases per day.
Since the pandemic began, Maine has recorded 68,989 cases of COVID-19, and 858 deaths. On the vaccination front, 774,632 people in Maine have received their final dose of COVID-19 vaccines, representing 57.6 percent of the state’s 1.3 million population. Maine is currently the third-ranked state in the country for the percentage of its population that is fully vaccinated, trailing only Vermont and Massachusetts.
The pace of vaccinations is slowing in Maine and nationally as demand has cratered. But now public health officials are targeting the “movable middle” about 55 million unvaccinated adults seen as persuadable, the Associated Press reported.
Xavier Becerra, the U.S. health and human Services secretary, told the AP that vaccination strategy has shifted from mass vaccine clinics to a more personal approach.
“It’s door to door. It’s mobile clinics. We’re doing vaccinations at church, the PTA meeting, the barber shop, the grocery store,” Becerra said.
Maine has adopted a similar strategy, going to places where younger adults are more likely to congregate, such as concerts and breweries.
