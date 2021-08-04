One person has died in a fire Wednesday morning that destroyed much of a single-family home on Broadway in Portland.

Another person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Their identities were not immediately released.

Firefighters and rescue personnel were dispatched to the home at 107 Broadway before 9 a.m. By the time they arrived, flames had destroyed the front section of the home and began to spread to a neighbor’s garage before firefighters contained the blaze.

Three Portland police detectives were on scene after the fire and told reporters the fire was under investigation but did not say why. The State Fire Marshal’s Office was called as well.

It is not yet known what caused the fire.

This story will be updated.

