First responders are at a home Thursday morning at the corner of Danbury Drive and Danville Corner Road in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

AUBURN — First responders were called to a home Thursday morning for an excavation-related rescue.

There were signs that a work crew was digging a pool. Officials were not releasing any information.

This story will be updated.

