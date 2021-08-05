AUBURN — First responders were called to a home Thursday morning for an excavation-related rescue.
There were signs that a work crew was digging a pool. Officials were not releasing any information.
This story will be updated.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Uncategorized
First sale of arms to Taiwan in Biden administration is approved
-
Nation & World
Quebec plans to issue vaccine passports as infections rise
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Rescuers respond to Auburn excavation site
-
Boston Red Sox
Jerry Remy takes leave from Sox broadcasts for cancer treatment
-
Arts & Entertainment
Press Play: Listen to a live version of ‘Vices’ by The Worst