Bath City Manager Peter Owen has announced he will retire on Aug. 20, according to an announcement from the city Friday.

Owen joined the city administration in 1999 as the director of public works and was appointed City Manager by Bath City Council in 2017, taking over for former City Manager Bill Giroux.

That appointment became permanent in 2018, after residents voted to change the city charter in order to allow the city manager to live outside the city limits.

In addition to serving on 11 committees during his time as city manager, Owen reinstituted the City’s Economic and Community Development Committees and created the Municipal Facilities Committee.

According to the announcement, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Owen was actively engaged in economic development, supporting bridge loans to businesses and modifying the downtown to enhance business opportunities.

“I have always felt that Bath is most successful when City Council, City staff, and Bath residents learn from each other and work together,” Owen said in the announcement. “We have seen many successful projects, policies, and ideas come from City committees, and I have been able to allocate City resources accordingly.”

As public works director, Owen, a professional civil engineer, directed several major upgrade projects on Centre Street, Congress Avenue, North Street, Washington Street sidewalk and the Waste Water Treatment Plant. Owen continued project-based work as city manager, coordinating the upcoming Commercial Street Sidewalk Project and Riverwalk Project.

Owen said he plans to remain engaged with the community in retirement but looks forward to spending more time with family and working in his woodshop.

“Bath is a great place, and it’s been an honor to work with City Council and staff during my time here,” said Owen. “I feel confident that I am leaving the city in good hands.”

